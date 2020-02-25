Drivers in head-on collision in Ocala rushed to hospital

OCALA, Fla. – Two drivers in a head-on collision on Northwest 10th Street in Ocala were rushed to a local hospital, according to the Ocala Fire Department.

Crews responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. on Monday.

The fire department said one patient was in need of extrication.

A sedan, a pickup truck and a compact SUV were involved in the crash, according to the fire department.

Investigators said the sedan and the pickup truck sustained front-end damage caused by the head-on collision.

Crews said the SUV sustained rear damage.

The drivers of the sedan and pickup truck were rushed to the hospital and the driver and passenger in the SUV had no injuries.