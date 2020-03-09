Driver ticketed in crash that killed 4 family members near Disney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was issued a ticket and taken into federal custody for a visa violation in connection with a crash that killed four people last month near Walt Disney World, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, was issued a ticket for careless driving last week, the strongest charge that could be made against him, the FHP said in a news release.

Troopers said on Feb. 18 Dos Reis Laurindo was driving a 2016 Ram 3500 pickup truck south on State Road 429 when he failed to slow and rear-ended a 2020 Toyota Sienna, causing the van to overturn onto its side.

Four occupants of the van were killed, as a result of the crash, troopers said. They were later identified by authorities as Julie Smith, 41; Scarlett Smith, 5; Josephine Fay, 76; were pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. Jackson Smith, 11, died the next day at a hospital, according to troopers.

Two other vehicles were struck after the initial collision, the FHP said.

Dos Reis Laurindo was taken into custody by federal law enforcement for a visa violation on Feb. 28, the FHP said. He is being held at the Glades County Jail.

The FHP said it sends its condolences to the surviving family members.