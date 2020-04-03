73ºF

St. Cloud man struck, killed while crossing road

Fatal crash happened on US 192 at Simpson Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A 57-year-old St. Cloud man was struck and killed Monday evening while crossing a road in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Douglas Crookston died in the crash, which was reported around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 192 at Simpson Road.

The FHP said Crookston was crossing U.S. 192 and traveled into the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a BMW driven by a 35-year-old Pennsylvania man.

Crookston was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital and later died, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.

