St. Cloud man struck, killed while crossing road
Fatal crash happened on US 192 at Simpson Road
A 57-year-old St. Cloud man was struck and killed Monday evening while crossing a road in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said Douglas Crookston died in the crash, which was reported around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 192 at Simpson Road.
The FHP said Crookston was crossing U.S. 192 and traveled into the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a BMW driven by a 35-year-old Pennsylvania man.
Crookston was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital and later died, troopers said.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.