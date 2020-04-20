Florida troopers injured after DUI suspect slams into cruiser, report says

OCALA, Fla. – An Orlando man is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle with two troopers inside, according to the agency.

Troopers said 38-year-old Gorata Montonga was driving an Oldsmobile Alero north on I-75 in Marion County earlier this month when he veered off the road and struck the marked FHP vehicle that was parked on a paved median emergency lane.

According to the crash report, the initial impact caused the troopers’ vehicle to flip and hit a nearby guardrail twice. Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash, troopers said.

Gorata Montonga, 38, facing DUI charge in crash that injured Florida troopers. (Image: FHP) (WKMG)

The troopers were taken to West Marion Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the report said.

Troopers said Montonga was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

Almost two weeks after the crash, Montonga was released from the hospital and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to the Highway Patrol.