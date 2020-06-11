77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 dead in rollover crash on I-95 near Titusville

Northbound I-95 lanes blocked north of SR-407

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Brevard County, Fatal Crash, I-95

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A triple fatal crash has forced officials to close Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle rollover wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of State Road 407 near Titusville.

The FHP said there were four people inside the vehicle. The lone survivor was taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

All lanes of northbound I-95 are blocked in the area. Traffic is being re-routed onto S.R. 407.

“Find an alternate route,” the FHP tweeted.

Trooper Steve said drivers can take S.R. 407 to State Road 405 and then head west back to I-95.

No other details have been released.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: