TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 dead in rollover crash on I-95 near Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A triple fatal crash has forced officials to close Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle rollover wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of State Road 407 near Titusville.

The FHP said there were four people inside the vehicle. The lone survivor was taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

All lanes of northbound I-95 are blocked in the area. Traffic is being re-routed onto S.R. 407.

“Find an alternate route,” the FHP tweeted.

Trooper Steve said drivers can take S.R. 407 to State Road 405 and then head west back to I-95.

No other details have been released.

Brevard County:

Fatal Crash/ single vehicle crash northbound on I-95 & MM 212. 3 occupants confirmed deceased on scene after a vehicle overturned. I-95 northbound is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto SR- 407. Find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Db787aAl5e — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 11, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT - #BREVARD

NB I-95 x SR-407

- All NB LANES SHUTDOWN

- Fatality reported

Alt: Exit at SR-407 pic.twitter.com/xfrrNaoGDW — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) June 11, 2020

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.