Gas leak closes part of Kirkman Road during rush hour

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Kirkman Road is shut down in Orlando due to a gas leak, according to traffic officials.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said in a tweet Monday afternoon that all southbound lanes on Kirkman Road between Conroy and Vineland roads were closed during rush-hour traffic.

#TrafficAlert #Orlando: All southbound lanes on Kirkman Road between Conroy and Vineland roads are closed due to a gas leak. Northbound lanes remain open; southbound lanes are expected to reopen in the evening after rush hour. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bv2PX7zXP7 — FDOT District 5 (@MyFDOT_CFL) June 15, 2020

Southbound traffic is expected to reopen Monday evening following rush hour, officials said in the tweet. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

FDOT officials said all northbound lanes were still moving.

Officials have not said what prompted the gas leak.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.