88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Traffic

Gas leak closes part of Kirkman Road during rush hour

Southbound lanes expected to reopen Monday evening, officials say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Kirkman Road is shut down in Orlando due to a gas leak, according to traffic officials.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said in a tweet Monday afternoon that all southbound lanes on Kirkman Road between Conroy and Vineland roads were closed during rush-hour traffic.

Southbound traffic is expected to reopen Monday evening following rush hour, officials said in the tweet. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

FDOT officials said all northbound lanes were still moving.

Officials have not said what prompted the gas leak.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: