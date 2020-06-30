64-year-old woman hit, killed by motorcycle in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed by a motorcycle late Monday while trying to cross a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 11 p.m. on Colonial Drive near Old Cheney Highway.

The FHP said a 26-year-old Orlando man was driving a motorcycle west on Colonial and struck the woman who was walking in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to the FHP.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered minor injuries, according to an FHP report.