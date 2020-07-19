1-year-old boy survives fatal crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 1-year-old boy survived a crash that left a driver injured and another passenger dead in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 12 a.m. Sunday near Buenaventura Boulevard and Wagon Circle.

According to the crash report, a 22-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a sedan south on Buenaventura Boulevard when he didn’t negotiate a curve in his path, veered off the roadway and hit a tree, killing a 22-year-old Kissimmee woman who was also in the car.

The driver suffered critical injuries in the crash, according to troopers, while the child suffered minor ones.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

