Bicyclist hit by SUV while riding in Sumter County traffic circle

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was injured following a crash involving an SUV in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash was reported Sunday around 10 a.m. in the Buena Vista Boulevard traffic circle.

According to the crash report, a 69-year-old woman was driving west on Pinellas Place, east of the traffic circle, before she entered it and quickly changed lanes into the inside lane of the traffic circle, where the 66-year-old man was riding his bike.

Troopers said the bicyclist, who was wearing his helmet at the time, was seriously injured in the crash.

It’s unclear whether the driver is facing charges in connection with the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

