Polk deputies search for vehicle that fatally struck woman found in nearby ditch

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies are looking for a vehicle that fled after fatally striking a woman whose body was later found in a nearby ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash took place Tuesday evening on Combee Road in Lakeland, about 130 feet south of the intersection with Old Combee Road.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the woman, who authorities have not been able to identify, was found without a pulse, deputies said.

The vehicle that hit her, which witnesses described as a green Ford Expedition, possibly a 1997-2004 model, fled shortly after the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they believe the woman was walking north on the east side of Combee Road when she was hit. As the northbound Ford approached the intersection with Old Combee Road, the driver swerved off the road and hit the woman, who was believed to be about 50-60 years old, deputies said.

The woman was then dragged by the vehicle before she ended up in the ditch, which deputies say is located about 100 feet from where she was hit.

Deputies said the crash took place after sunset in an area where there are no street lights. The victim was also wearing dark-colored clothing at the time, according to deputies.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of the Ford turned into a Citgo gas station located at 2580 Old Combee Road after the crash and stayed there for a bit before taking off westbound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the vehicle will likely have damage on the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or anything that might be helpful in the investigation is asked to call detectives at 863-297-1100. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 800-226-8477.