Car crashes all the way into bedroom of Orange County home

Daniel Dahm

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crashed into the bedroom of an Orange County home Monday, but no one inside the home was injured, officials said.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of Wekiva Springs Road near Apopka.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, a 2018 Subaru struck two vehicles before crashing into a senior citizen’s bedroom. The resident was in another part of the home at the time of the crash, officials tweeted.

The driver was taken to a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Video shows the car fully inside the bedroom, with a mattress upended and other damage, including a massive hole in the wall.

The fire marshal will assess the damage to the home.

No other details have been released.

