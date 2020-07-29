93-year-old man struck, killed after getting out of car on I-95 in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 93-year-old Florida man was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle Tuesday night on I-95 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. on I-95 north near Ormond Beach.

According to the FHP, the Pompano Beach man exited his car, which was stopped or disabled in the left travel lane, and was struck by an SUV driven by a 23-year-old Palm Coast woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the woman was unable to avoid the stopped car, which was also struck by her SUV.

An investigation is ongoing.