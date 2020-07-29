Teen killed when BMW splits in half during crash near Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Sanford man was killed, a 21-year-old driver was critically injured and a 16-year-old girl suffered injures when a BMW split in half during a crash late Tuesday in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Country Club Road at Continental Boulevard near Lake Mary.

According to the FHP, a 21-year-old Sanford man was driving a 2018 BMW north on Country Club Road when he failed to manage a curve. The car left the road, struck a tree and split into two pieces, the FHP said.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, the FHP said. The Deltona girl suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

All three were wearing seat belts, according to an FHP report.

The crash is under investigation.