Merritt Island man, 64, fatally struck while riding motorcycle, FHP says

78-year-old Merritt Island woman uninjured in wreck

Daniel Dahm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old Merritt Island man was struck and killed Thursday morning while riding his motorcycle in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:50 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway at Myrtice Avenue.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was traveling south on Courtenay Parkway when a car driven by a 78-year-old Merritt Island woman made a left turn onto Myrtice Avenue and into the bike’s direct path.

The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the car, the FHP said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to troopers.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, the FHP said.

The crash is under investigation.

