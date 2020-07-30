What can you do to avoid getting pulled over at night?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question asks: What is the easiest way to avoid getting pulled over at night?

Trooper Steve’s answer:

A lot of people will say “I can’t believe you’re teaching people how to not get pulled over”.

Think about that statement for a second. If I’m telling you how to not get stopped by law enforcement during evening ours, ultimately I am getting you to drive safely and not give the cops a reason to even look at your car. A win-win for both you and the officer.

There is always the obvious suggestions of not speeding and driving politely. But during those dark driving hours, it’s the equipment violations that will get you stopped faster than anything else. Proactive policing increases dramatically during the evening shift. This allows law enforcement officers to come into contact with more citizens through violations that normally wouldn’t be seen during the day time.

Minor equipment violations have resulted in the arrest of DUI drivers, felony crime suspects and large drug arrests.

Minor equipment violations are common so nothing to be ashamed of, but if these types of situations stress you out then make sure you are doing a once over on your vehicle and make sure all the bells and whistles are working properly.

