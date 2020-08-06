Crash closes I-4 at OBT; delays build into downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving several vehicles Thursday morning has forced officials to close I-4 near downtown Orlando.
The multi-car crash was reported on I-4 west near Orange Blossom Trail. I-4 west is closed and vehicles are being diverted to OBT.
Details about the crash have not been released.
*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 6, 2020
WB I-4 x Orange Blossom Trail
- WB lanes CLOSED
- All traffic diverted off on OBT
- Delays building #traffic #orlando #orange pic.twitter.com/8TprRcXeSn
CRASH: We are working a traffic crash with multiple vehicles on I-4 Westbound at OBT. All westbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted onto OBT. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/I8V2Y90WFx— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 6, 2020