Crash closes I-4 at OBT; delays build into downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving several vehicles Thursday morning has forced officials to close I-4 near downtown Orlando.

The multi-car crash was reported on I-4 west near Orange Blossom Trail. I-4 west is closed and vehicles are being diverted to OBT.

Details about the crash have not been released.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

WB I-4 x Orange Blossom Trail

- WB lanes CLOSED

- All traffic diverted off on OBT

- Delays building #traffic #orlando #orange pic.twitter.com/8TprRcXeSn — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 6, 2020