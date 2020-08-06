84ºF

Crash closes I-4 at OBT; delays build into downtown Orlando

I-4 west closed after multi-car wreck

A crash closes I-4 west at OBT.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving several vehicles Thursday morning has forced officials to close I-4 near downtown Orlando.

The multi-car crash was reported on I-4 west near Orange Blossom Trail. I-4 west is closed and vehicles are being diverted to OBT.

Details about the crash have not been released.

