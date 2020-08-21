I-4 West shut down in Orange County after semi flips, spills fuel on roadway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of I-4 West was shut down Friday after a semi flipped and spilled dozens of gallons of fuel on the roadway, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

According to a tweet from OCFR, all lanes of I-4 westbound were shut down between Maitland Boulevard and Lee Road.

Portion of westbound I-4 shut down in Orange County on Aug. 21, 2020, after a semi flips and spills fuel, OCFR says. (Image: FDOT) (WKMG)

OCFR officials said hazmat crews were working to clean the 25-30 gallons of fuel.

Fire Rescue officials said in a later tweet that three vehicles were involved in the incident. No injuries were reported.

#UPDATE Command is on scene with crews reporting 3 vehicles involved with no injuries. Wreckers are in the process of removing the cargo in order to upright the tractor trailer. https://t.co/QFLXG9ysAX pic.twitter.com/vqfLocw3gS — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 21, 2020

As of 2:20 p.m., wreckers were in the process of removing the truck’s cargo to get the semi back in the upright position.

No other details were immediately available.

