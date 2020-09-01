Orlando police officer involved in crash near Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rescue crews are responding to a crash involving an Orlando police officer near Universal Studios.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash near Kirkman Road and Major Boulevard shortly after noon on Tuesday.

According to Orlando Police Department officials, the officer involved in the crash was responding to a call with his lights and sirens activated when he tried to clear the intersection to turn left at Kirkman onto Major Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle coming from the northbound direction.

Sky 6 flew over the crash scene, where a blue vehicle that appeared to be involved in the crash could be seen in the middle of the intersection with damage to its rear.

Police cruiser involved in crash near Universal Studios on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Image: Sky 6/WKMG) (WKMG)

The officer was taken to Florida South with minor injuries, officials said. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.