Woman, 73, fatally struck in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed Monday afternoon while crossing a street in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 5:30 p..m. near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Magnolia Avenue.

According to Daytona Beach police, witnesses said the woman was crossing the road from east to west when she was knocked to the ground by a silver 2016 Dodge Ram that was making a right turn from eastbound Magnolia.

The woman suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Authorities said the woman appeared to be walking diagonally toward a crosswalk, which was about 25 feet away, when she was hit by the pickup.

The driver, an Ormond Beach man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. No charges are pending, according to police.