Extreme tidal conditions prompt closure of 3 Volusia County roads

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three roads in northeast Volusia County have been closed due to unsafe driving conditions caused by water over the roadways.

Officials announced Tuesday that extreme tidal conditions have resulted in elevated water levels in the Tomoka and Halifax river basins, causing roads to become inundated with water.

Flooding in parts of Daytona Beach due to recent rain and storm systems in the Gulf and Atlantic.. the water has to go somewhere. Daytona Beach residents can pick up sandbags at City Island's parking lot until 3pm. Posted by Loren Korn News 6 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The emergency road closures include:

Highbridge Road from John Anderson Drive to Walter Boardman Lane North Beach Street from Inglesa Avenue to Pine Tree Drive Walter Boardman Lane from Highbridge Road to Old Dixie Highway

Officials will monitor the situation and reopen the roads once the water recedes enough for motorists to safely use them.

[TRENDING: Does coronavirus spread easily among children? | Gunman shoots 2 teens at skating rink | Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace]

Watch News 6 for more updates.