Crossing guard struck by vehicle in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in St. Cloud, police said.

The crash was reported at the intersection of 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The guard was taken to a hospital, but her condition has not been released. Police said she’s expected to survive.

“Please avoid the area for the next few hours,” St. Cloud police tweeted.

