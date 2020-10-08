Crossing guard struck by vehicle in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in St. Cloud, police said.
The crash was reported at the intersection of 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.
The guard was taken to a hospital, but her condition has not been released. Police said she’s expected to survive.
“Please avoid the area for the next few hours,” St. Cloud police tweeted.
[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute | Sign up for breaking news alerts]
Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨— St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) October 8, 2020
We’re working a Vehicle vs Pedestrian accident at the intersection of 13th Street and Michigan Avenue. Expect delays and detours. Please avoid the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/dPRdVIT5QP