Downtown Orlando road closed for months due to festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Tuesday, a downtown Orlando road will be closed for months due to a festival at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
From Dec. 1 through May 2021, westbound Anderson Street will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Orange Avenue in connection with the Frontyard Festival at DPAC.
“Westbound Anderson Street between Rosalind Avenue and Magnolia Avenue will be closed only on select dates during this time frame; however, unless your destination is Magnolia Avenue, we strongly advise that you continue to follow the recommended detours through May 2021,” the city said in a news release.
Eastbound Anderson Street will remain open.
The following detours are suggested:
To westbound Anderson Street
- Continue north on Rosalind Avenue
- Turn left onto South Street
- Turn left onto Orange Avenue
- Turn right onto Anderson Street
To eastbound I-4
- Continue north on Rosalind Avenue
- Turn left onto Amelia Street
- Turn right onto Garland Avenue
- Follow signs to eastbound I-4