North Carolina man killed in Orlando crash, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 66-year-old man in Orlando on business was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a car on Semoran Boulevard, according to Orlando police.

Investigators said Joseph M. Guhin was struck at TG Lee Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

The crash occurred just north of the Orlando International Airport near several hotels and restaurants.

Police said Guhin was a pedestrian and the crash remains under investigation.

Guhin was visiting from North Carolina on business, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

