AdventHealth hosting another vaccination event at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Healthcare workers with direct patient contact have another opportunity to get a coronavirus vaccine.

AdventHealth and Orange County announced they will host another vaccine event Friday near Orlando International Airport.

AdventHealth clarified vaccinations are available to any eligible healthcare worker, regardless of health system affiliation.

[TRENDING: ‘Dance Moms’ instructor accused of sex battery on students | Boy dies after homemade igloo collapses | Latest on $1,400 payments]

Ad

More than 3,500 doses are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, according to a news release. The doses have specifically been allocated for healthcare workers who have been unable to take advantage of other vaccination opportunities.

The hospital system shots are free and those who get vaccinated during the event will be required to return for their second dose at the same location.

Those who choose to get vaccinated at this event must plan to stay on site for an extra 15 minutes medical workers observe patients for any reaction to the dose.

AdventHealth said appointments are required and walk-ups will not be accommodated. Those interested can sign up for an appointment at OCFL.net/vaccine. Proof of healthcare employment is required upon registration.