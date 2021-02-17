Orlando police look for man behind string of carjackings

Orlando Police: man wanted for at least three carjackings in Millenia area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a surveillance photo of a man they believe is responsible for at least three carjackings since September.

Investigators said the photo released on Wednesday was taken at a Walmart along South John Young Parkway, where the thief used the most recent victim’s credit card.

All three attacks targeted women in the Millenia area of Orlando, according to police, and the stolen cars were later used in other crimes, as well.

PLEASE SHARE: This male is the suspect in 3 different carjacking incidents at the Millenia area. All 3 times, he targeted, threatened, and attacked unaccompanied women who were leaving their cars to return home. Any info? Contact @CrimelineFL or OPD 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/JAkFs3x8cP — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 17, 2021

The first carjacking happened on Sept. 14. According to police, the man threatened the first victim with a gun to get her keys.

The next two attacks were on Jan. 1 and Jan. 27 respectively. In both cases, the attacker choked and beat the women when they refused to hand over their keys and property. The last carjacking happened at an apartment complex near Eastgate Drive and Winter Garden Drive.

Police said the assailant, who is believed to be 19 years old or younger, always lurks in parking garages where there are no cameras, waits for the victims to get out of their cars then demands their keys.

Anyone with information about who this man is should call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or Orlando police at 321-235-5300.

