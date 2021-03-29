‘Aggressive’ driver crashes head-on into firetruck in Volusia; 4 hurt

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A driver was critically injured and three firefighters were taken to a hospital after an SUV collided head-on with a firetruck Monday afternoon in Ormond-by-the-Sea, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 12:10 p.m. on Ocean Shore Boulevard at Sandra Drive.

The FHP said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, a 51-year-old West Virginia man, was traveling north in an aggressive and careless manner when he crossed into the southbound lanes and hit the firetruck head-on.

The driver of the Tahoe was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition, troopers said. It’s not known if he was wearing a seat belt, according to an FHP report.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

The crash is under investigation.

No other details have been released.