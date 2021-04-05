Lanes shifting on North Courtenay Parkway over Canaveral Barge Canal on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – As early as Monday, drivers on Merritt Island will notice a traffic shift on a busy road.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surf’s up: Dogs ride the waves]

All traffic on Courtenay Parkway over the Canaveral Barge Canal will shift from the northbound bridge to the southbound span.

By the end of the week, the bridge will be down to one open lane in each direction as crews replace the locking system under the roadway.

The project is scheduled to be finished by early this summer.