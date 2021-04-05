photo
57º

Traffic

Lanes shifting on North Courtenay Parkway over Canaveral Barge Canal on Merritt Island

Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction by end of week

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Brevard County
,
Traffic
,
Merritt Island
,
Courtenay Parkway

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – As early as Monday, drivers on Merritt Island will notice a traffic shift on a busy road.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surf’s up: Dogs ride the waves]

All traffic on Courtenay Parkway over the Canaveral Barge Canal will shift from the northbound bridge to the southbound span.

By the end of the week, the bridge will be down to one open lane in each direction as crews replace the locking system under the roadway.

The project is scheduled to be finished by early this summer.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: