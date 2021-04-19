Pedestrian struck, killed in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at West Colonial Drive and Putnam Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Westbound lanes of Colonial Drive, from Edgewater to Parramore Avenue, were closed but have since reopened.