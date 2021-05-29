Eastbound lanes of Daytona Beach bridges closed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – All eastbound lanes of the Daytona Beach bridges have closed Saturday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the eastbound lanes were closed due to public safety concerns related to the influx of event traffic.

Police mentioned an update would be posted once the bridges are fully reopened and traffic back to normal.

