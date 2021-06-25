Driver injured when car rear-ends Orange County deputy cruiser, officials say

OCOEE, Fla. – A driver was injured early Friday when a car rear-ended an Orange County deputy’s cruiser, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy was not injured in the wreck, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Colonial Drive near Blackwood Avenue in Ocoee.

[TRENDING: Suspected cop shooter had ties to Black militia group | Many feared dead in condo collapse | Fla. pastors arrested in Capitol riot]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a red Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the back of the cruiser.

Ad

The driver of the Honda was extricated from the car and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said. The driver’s condition has not been released.

No other details are known.