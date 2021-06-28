Partly Cloudy icon
87º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Section of Florida’s Turnpike closed as troopers investigate 4-car crash

At least 1 person injured

Tags: 
Osceola County
,
Traffic
A four-vehicle crash was reported on Florida's Turnpike on June 28, 2021.
A four-vehicle crash was reported on Florida's Turnpike on June 28, 2021. (Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Florida’s Turnpike is closed due to a four-vehicle crash near a toll booth Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said one driver who was involved in the chain-reaction crash was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. It’s unknown if anyone else was injured.

Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS officials said northbound lanes near mile marker 236 are closed as of about 3:30 p.m.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.