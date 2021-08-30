Edgewater man killed while crossing road, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A man in his 20s was struck and killed Saturday in Edgewater, police said.

The fatal crash was reported on Roberts Road, just west of South Ridgewood Avenue.

Officials said a preliminary investigation showed that Philip Babish, of Edgewater, was crossing Roberts Road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Edgewater man.

Babish was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he died, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.