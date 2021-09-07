Motorcyclist killed in Polk crash; passenger in other car accused of stealing victim’s backpack

BARTOW, Fla. – A 21-year-old Winter Haven man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County when a car pulled into the path of his motorcycle, deputies said.

Authorities said Blake Adam Gilmore died in the wreck, which happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 60 and Old Connersville Road near Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its preliminary investigation shows that 32-year-old Brittany Young, of Bartow, was driving a beige 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, with two passengers, on Old Connersville Road and crossed S.R. 60 east, traveling directly into the path of Gilmore, who was riding a red and black 2016 Suzuki 600 motorcycle.

Gilmore, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle when the vehicles collided, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries, officials said.

The car passengers, 30-year-old Christopher Moore and 29-year-old Anthony Spurlock, both of Bartow, were uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they found Spurlock and Moore, who was carrying a backpack belonging to Gilmore, walking away from the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said Moore admitted to deputies that he stole the backpack from the crash site.

Moore was arrested on charges of petit theft and tampering with evidence and was taken to the Polk County Jail.

Westbound S.R. 60 was closed for about four hours.