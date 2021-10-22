Florida man struck, killed by train while trying to push SUV off railroad tracks

BUSHNELL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Bushnell man was struck and killed by a train late Thursday as he tried to push his disabled SUV off railroad tracks in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Market Street.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2009 Ford Explorer south when it became disabled on the railroad tracks that run parallel to U.S. 301.

The driver got out of his vehicle and attempted to move the SUV when a southbound CSX train collided with the vehicle and the man, an FHP crash report stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.