Florida man struck, killed by train while trying to push SUV off railroad tracks

62-year-old Bushnell man dies in Sumter County crash, FHP says

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

BUSHNELL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Bushnell man was struck and killed by a train late Thursday as he tried to push his disabled SUV off railroad tracks in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Market Street.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2009 Ford Explorer south when it became disabled on the railroad tracks that run parallel to U.S. 301.

The driver got out of his vehicle and attempted to move the SUV when a southbound CSX train collided with the vehicle and the man, an FHP crash report stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

