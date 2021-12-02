73º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Boy airlifted to Orlando hospital after car hits him near Brevard bus stop, officials say

13-year-old taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical condition

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic
File photo.

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to an Orlando hospital after he was struck by a car Thursday morning near a bus stop in Brevard County, officials said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cogan Drive and Reading Street in Palm Bay.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Palm Bay fire officials said a school bus had its lights activated while it was stopped to pick up students when a car tried to go around the bus and struck the boy, who attends Southwest Middle School.

The boy, who was conscious, was treated by first responders at the scene before he was airlifted to Arnold Palmer in Orlando in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Palm Bay police said citations are pending against the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email