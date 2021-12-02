Boy airlifted to Orlando hospital after car hits him near Brevard bus stop, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to an Orlando hospital after he was struck by a car Thursday morning near a bus stop in Brevard County, officials said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cogan Drive and Reading Street in Palm Bay.

Palm Bay fire officials said a school bus had its lights activated while it was stopped to pick up students when a car tried to go around the bus and struck the boy, who attends Southwest Middle School.

The boy, who was conscious, was treated by first responders at the scene before he was airlifted to Arnold Palmer in Orlando in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Palm Bay police said citations are pending against the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation.

