A fatal crash is under investigation in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Plymouth Hollow Circle near Plymouth Sorrento Road, south of Sorrento.

Details about the crash, including information about the victim and how many vehicles were involved, have not yet been released.

