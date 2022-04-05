2 children, 4 adults injured in fiery crash on I-95 in Flagler

Two children and four adults were injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 9:14 p.m. on I-95 north at mile marker 286 near Palm Coast.

According to the FHP, a sport utility vehicle carrying a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, both of Palm Coast, was stopped in traffic in the middle lane when another SUV struck it from behind.

The second SUV, driven by a 33-year-old Palm Coast woman, and carrying a 31-year-old man, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, crossed the right lane, went into a grassy area of the weigh station before stopping in the travel lane of the scale house, where it caught fire, an FHP crash report stated.

Two children are injured in a crash on I-95 in Flagler County. (Palm Coast Fire Department)

The boy suffered critical injuries and the girl was seriously injured, the FHP said.

All of the adults suffered minor injuries, the crash report said.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

No other details have been released.