How far can tires stick outside the body of a truck?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Is it legal to have a truck with tires that stick outside the body?”

In short, there is no law in Florida that says a tire cannot stick out from the tire area.

“But let’s be clear about something,” Trooper Steve said. “A tire cannot be so big that it impedes other traffic or other travel lanes. You’ve got to remember that the tires also affect the vehicle height, which has restrictions.”

For trucks that weigh 3,000 to 5,000 pounds, Florida requires that the rear bumper cannot be more than 30 inches off the ground. The front bumper cannot be more than 28 inches high.

The heights are shorter for smaller trucks. For example, trucks that weigh 2,000 pounds have regulated height limits of 26 inches in the rear and 24 inches in the front.

Happy trucking!

