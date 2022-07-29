93-year-old driver struck, killed 18-year-old motorcyclist in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Oxford was killed Thursday in Sumter County after a car turned into the path of his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 93-year-old driver of the car was traveling west along Woodridge Road while the 18-year-old was traveling north on County Road 101.

The car turned left into the path of the motorcycle after apparently stopping at a posted stop sign, according to investigators.

The car slammed into the side of the bike, throwing the 18-year-old off the motorcycle, troopers said.

The 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, an FHP crash report stated.

The 93-year-old driver and his 77-year-old passenger both received minor injuries, the report said.

It is not clear whether that driver will face any charges or citations.

