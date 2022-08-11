TRAFFIC ALERT: Smoking car shuts down SR-46 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A smoking car has forced the closure of State Road 46 in Seminole County on Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The Seminole County Fire Department said eastbound SR-46 has been closed at multiple spots throughout the morning near 320 W SR-46 in Geneva.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials said all the passengers in the vehicle were able to get out, although the exact number of occupants was not released.

The fire department said there were no flames coming from the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: