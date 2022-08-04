TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute may ruffle some feathers.
A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area.
The fire happened around 5 a.m. near mile marker 101. Two lanes of I-4 west are blocked in the area.
The Seminole County Fire Department said the fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
I-4 vehicle accident & fire 📍 MM 101 WB Sanford. 18-wheeler tractor trailer caught fire carrying 10,000 frozen turkey. No injuries… SCFD units have fire under control. FHP on scene. Extended operation - two lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/EAL9i7xlLw— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2022