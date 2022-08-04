78º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

2 lanes of I-4 west blocked near mile marker 101

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A vehicle fire slows I-4 in Seminole County. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute may ruffle some feathers.

A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. near mile marker 101. Two lanes of I-4 west are blocked in the area.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

