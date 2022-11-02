Water break shuts down Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville, prompts boil water notice

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Part of a roadway commonly used by drivers getting on or off of Interstate 4 in Eatonville was shut down Wednesday due to a water break, a town representative said.

Westbound Kennedy Boulevard between Keller Road and Lake Destiny will remain closed until 5 p.m., according to the Eatonville Police Department.

Drivers heading east on Kennedy Boulevard are advised to use Keller Road to Lucien Way and Lake Destiny. Those traveling west should take Wymore Road north or south, police said.

Town leaders Wednesday afternoon added it had come to their attention that the quality of Eatonville’s drinking water system may have been compromised as early as Tuesday due to the issues with the water main. A reduction in water pressure may have allowed bacteria to infiltrate water lines, a news release states.

Until repairs are completed and testing shows bacteriological levels meet standards for drinking water — a process that commonly has to wait a minimum of 48 hours until repairs are done and water pressure is restored, the town said — residents were advised to do the following:

Boil water vigorously for at least one minute prior to consumption for cooking and drinking purposes. Bottled water is a good alternative.

Continue to take these precautions until you are notified from the town to do otherwise.

Those with questions were encouraged to contact Biometric Utility at 386-860-3148.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

