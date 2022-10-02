Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight.

The city said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the main break around 2 a.m., causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes.

While the wastewater staff works to repair the break, residents are asked to avoid doing laundry, washing dishes, taking showers or irrigating their property.

Lift Station 1 is located at South Street and Mills Avenue, not far from Lake Lawsona.

Lift Station 2 is located along North Garland Avenue, near Lake Concord.

Lift Station 3 is located along North Mills Avenue, near Lakes Estelle and Rowena.

The city is also asking residents to avoid using any lakes near the lift stations for the time being.

The water usage advisory is in effect until noon.

