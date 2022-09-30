Here’s when Universal Orlando Resort parks, events reopen after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, has started its phased reopening of portions of the resort for guests on Friday after Hurricane Ian barreled through the area.

Halloween Horror Nights will open Friday night for all guests with existing tickets. Volcano Bay has also reopened for all guests as of Friday.

Universal Orlando Resort and the Halloween Horror Nights event will reopen to all guests beginning on Saturday.

“Our hearts continue to be with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we are grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this challenging time,” Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming back all our guests and team members. Stay tuned to our website or the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for details and hours of operation.”

Hurricane Ian brought flooding and damage to Central Florida as the storm moved through the area as a Category 1.

Click here to read more about Universal Orlando Resort’s severe weather policy.

