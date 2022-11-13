Bicyclist lying in Ocala roadway struck, killed by car, police say

The scene of a traffic fatality on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Courtesy of the Ocala Police Department.

OCALA, Fla. – A 67-year-old man who witnesses said was lying next to a bicycle in an Ocala roadway was struck and killed by a car Saturday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, in a dimly lit area north of a Rural King, police said.

The man was lying down stationary in the southbound travel lane as two vehicles approached him, police said.

The driver of one vehicle was able to swerve left to avoid a collision while the second vehicle struck him, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the department.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information reported, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

