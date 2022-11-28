Visible vehicle emissions can legally last this long in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “While Florida does not have a vehicle emission inspection like some states, is there still a limit in how much pollution trucks can put in the air?”

“Leave it to Florida to measure something to become enforceable by simply counting to five,” Trooper Steve said. “That’s really the answer to the question that is presented.”

Florida statute 316.2935 is very detailed when it comes to air pollution.

“But when it comes to enforcing this as a traffic violation, it’s as easy as counting to five,” Trooper Steve said. “No person shall operate on the public roads or streets of this state any diesel-powered motor vehicle that emits visible emissions from the exhaust pipe for more than a continuous period of five seconds, except during engine acceleration, engine lugging, or engine deceleration.”

Be safe out there!

