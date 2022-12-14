32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling west on Lake Louisa Road in a 2018 Dodge Challenger when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway into a fence.

The vehicle continued traveling until it collided with a tree, utility pole and bushes, FHP said.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

