Truck spills over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil in Lee County, video shows

A cooking oil truck rolled over in Lee County Thursday morning, spilling over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil and ejecting two men from the truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol posted the dramatic video of the crash to Twitter on Thursday.

In a crash report, troopers said the truck was heading along a right curve on Buckingham Road when the driver lost control, causing the truck to overturn.

The video shows the truck roll over and bust open, spilling over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil onto the road and sending the two men inside flying out of the cab.

Afterward, the men slid through the oil, got up and ran away from the wreckage, the footage shows.

FHP tweeted that the people suffered only minor injuries, but it could have been worse since neither were wearing seat belts.

Truck overturned on Buckingham Road today, spilling over 1300 gallons of cooking oil!

