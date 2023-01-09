63º

All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash

No injures were reported

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak.

The crash was cleared and all lanes were open around 7 p.m., according to FDOT.

No injures were reported, OCFR said.

