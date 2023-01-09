All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash

Crash blocking northbound lanes of SR 417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak.

The crash was cleared and all lanes were open around 7 p.m., according to FDOT.

No injures were reported, OCFR said.

Cleared: Crash in Orange County on SR-417 South, beyond Exit 34: SR-50/Colonial Dr, and traffic backed up to beyond Exit 37: University Blvd. 3 Left lanes blocked. Last updated at 07:19 PM. — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) January 10, 2023

