Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said.

According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was not injured, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

